Tsunoda wins as title goes down to final race

Yuki Tsunoda won his third race of the 2020 FIA Formula 2 season as he timed his race-winning overtake to perfection at the Sakhir International Circuit.

The Carlin driver had topped practice and secured pole position on Friday and he continued his dominant weekend with victory in the feature race ahead of Guanyu Zhou. The Chinese driver made the alternate strategy work and he pulled a big enough gap to those behind to keep second despite a five second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

After a horrible qualifying yesterday, Mick Schumacher made up for his error to take seventh on the final lap as well as fastest lap which keeps his lead at fourteen points over Callum Ilott as the Brit struggled to make progress and only finished one place ahead of the German.

It was a fierce battle for the final podium place as Nikita Mazepin defended all of the track and a little bit more to hold off Felipe Drugovich on the final lap to earn his place on the rostrum. Schumacher’s points mean both Mazepin and Tsunoda are out of the title fight.

Robert Shwartzman won last weekend’s sprint race and he’ll have the chance to do so again as he finished fifth, right behind the battling duo of Mazepin and Drugovich but crucially ahead of Ilott for his PREMA teammate.

Jehan Daruvala was passed by Schumacher on the final lap but that does mean he has the luxury of reverse grid pole position for the final race of the season tomorrow.

Dan Ticktum finished just outside the reverse grid places in ninth having passed Pedro Piquet late on, the Brazilian scored the final point in tenth.