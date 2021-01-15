F4 British Championship

2021 British F4 calendar altered due to to COVID-19

Credit: Jakob Ebery

An amended calendar has been unveiled for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic that had a major affect on sport around the world in 2020, the decision has been made to move the start of the 2021 British F4 season Thruxton, Hampshire on 8-9 May, replacing Brands Hatch as the season opener.

Snetterton will now host the second round of the championship on 15-16 May, before the series heads to Brands Hatch Indy on 12-13 June.

A seven week summer break will ensue, after which the championship will resume at Oulton Park on 31 July – 1 August, before heading north to Knockhill, Scotland a fortnight later.

A secondary visit to Thruxton will kick off the second half of the season on 28-29 August, before a double header at Croft and Silverstone respectively rounds out September’s action.

The season will then draw to a close at Donington Park and Brands Hatch’s iconic GP circuit in October.

Despite the delay to proceedings, the championship will still run a full 10-round, 30-race season in support of the British Touring Car Championship and the rest of the TOCA package, with free-to-air coverage on ITV4.

Check the amended 2021 calendar below:

Credit: fiaformula4.com

 

