Aiden Neate, Noah Lisle, and Sonny Smith complete British F4 grid

Three additional drivers have been confirmed for the 2023 ROKiT F4 British Championship, taking the total number of entries to a record-breaking 21. Aiden Neate, Noah Lisle, and Sonny Smith are all set to join the grid, adding continued depth to an already strong junior field.

Neate will join Fortec Motorsports after securing a pair of wins in his sophomore F4 season and will be eyeing up the title after a convincing performance in pre-season testing where he finished nearly 4 tenths up on his nearest rival, Louis Sharp. The young Brit was expected to move up to Formula Regional following a podium in Formula Regional Middle East, however he has instead decided to join the revered Daventry-based team who return for a full campaign in British F4 after sitting out most of 2022. Fortec has a storied history in British single seater racing, securing the British F4 drivers’ title with Luke Browning in 2020 and the teams’ championship in 2021.

Noah Lisle has joined the Rodin Carlin team in his second season of British F4, after securing a podium and a pole position during his rookie campaign. The 16-year-old Australian also recently competed in the F4 UAE Championship for local Xcel Motorsport, where he secured an additional career podium en route to a 19th place in the competitive European off-season series. Lisle will be joining a formidable line-up consisting of Sharp, Dion Gowda, and Josh Irfan as they look to defend their 2022 teams’ title.

Credit: F4 British Championship

Finally, Sonny Smith will be making his single-seater debut for Phynsis by Argenti after an impressive year in his first full season of the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship. The British-Thai driver scored a victory on his debut, alongside six additional podiums enroute to 9th overall and 3rd among the rookies, behind Hitech Pulse-Eight drivers Kanato Le and William MacIntyre. His karting resume is littered with some impressive names, having raced for industry titans such as Ricky Flynn, Giorgio Pantano, and Oliver Rowland. He will be hoping to bolster the Argenti team’s chances after the Michael Meadows-led squad narrowly missed out on 3rd in the teams’ standings to JHR Developments last year.