New CEO Domenicali Full of Praise of ‘Truly Extraordinary’ 2021 Formula 1 Talent

Stefano Domenicali feels Formula 1’s current driver line-up is amongst the most exciting ever seen in the sport, and it proves that the junior formulae alignment the FIA have been focusing on in recent years is paying off.

Domenicali, who has taken over the role of CEO of Formula 1 from Chase Carey earlier this month, was instrumental in setting up a more direct and streamlined route to F1 through Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2 through his role as Head of the FIA Single-Seater Commission.

The pack is currently led by Sir Lewis Hamilton, who has won six of the past seven World Championships, but the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr., Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell make for an exciting driver line-up. Even the likes of Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon are highly rated.

Add in this year’s debutants in Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda and Domenicali says the sport has an amazing and ‘truly extraordinary’ amount of talent heading into the new season.

“A Championship like this, as in recent years and for many years to come, will see protagonists who are truly extraordinary,” said Domenicali to Sky Italia.

“I have to say I am pleased because what has been done in the past years, at the level of building a pyramid starting from Formula 4, is bringing the expected results.

“I believe never before have we had such a strong, young and dynamic group of drivers who must feel the responsibility to be protagonists not only in the Championship, but also as promoters and ambassadors of Formula 1.”