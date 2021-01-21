Race of Champions Returns in 2022 with Arctic Event

The Race of Champions will host its first ever snow and ice event when it returns in January 2022.

Organisers announced the event will take place at the Pite Havsbad snow and ice circuit in Sweden, 60 miles from the Arctic Circle. The track will be longer and wider than previous track layouts which were held in sports stadiums including the Bird’s Nest in Beijing, Wembley Stadium in London and Germany’s Espirt Arena.

“After organizing the Race Of Champions in some of the most prestigious venues like the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing, Stade de France in Paris, Wembley Stadium and London’s Olympic Stadium, it is a huge honour to be able to bring our event to my home country Sweden for the first time,” said Race Of Champions President and co-founder, Fredrik Johnsson.

He continued: “At ROC we are always looking for ways to put new exciting tests in front of some of the world’s top race drivers. In the past, that might have been a very tight track inside a stadium, but this time we will be able to build a longer, wider more spectacular track. The event will be unlike anything we are used to seeing and be one of the ultimate tests of a driver’s car control.“

Reigning and three-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson tested at the new Race of Champions snow and ice track which will also be used for corporate events next year.

Kristoffersson said: “It is so much fun driving around this ROC track, sliding the car through the wide corners. It will be a true challenge but I think all the drivers will love it. Participating in Race Of Champions in Mexico in 2019 was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had and to now be able to do it here in my home country is going to be even more special.”

Race of Champions confirmed that a number of electric vehicles will feature at the Swedish event although specific details have yet to be announced. Drivers will confirm their participation throughout 2021 and event organisers are hoping to welcome fans to the Pite Havsbad track.