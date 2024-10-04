Original by Motul bike repair, wheel rules revised for 2025 Dakar Rally

The Amaury Sport Organisation has introduced new regulations concerning spare tyres and motorcycle repair for riders competing in the Original by Motul subcategory, which will go into effect at the 2025 Dakar Rally.

Original by Motul, also known as Malle Moto, is a subclass of Rally2 in which riders are forbidden from receiving outside help from crews. The ASO and title sponsor Motul provide some resources to help out, which starting in 2025 will include a full set of front and rear wheels (including the rims, tyres, and bib mousse) and four extra pairs of tyres. The wheels and tyres will be marked at the start of the race; any rider caught with an unmarked or complete spare will receive a ten-minute penalty per violation.

When swapping the tyre, Malle Moto riders are required to use the portable tyre changer from Rabaconda, which will be available in a designated zone in the bivouac colloquially named the “Original by Motul Area”. This is also the only place where repairs can be made, meaning they must walk to and from service stations outside the area without their bike if they wish to do a task like welding, acquiring spare parts, or having oil samples analysed. The bike may leave the zone to be washed, refuelled, or tested.

Only the spy fork seals, shock absorbers, and steering bearings can be changed with external assistance. Even then, it can can only be done with the approval and oversight of the Original by Motul Area Manager.

An engine change automatically disqualifies the rider from the Original by Motul results, but they can still continue in Rally2.

“Taking part in the Dakar as an ‘Original by Motul’ is more than just a sporting performance, it’s a human and mechanical performance like no other,” begins an ASO letter to riders. “Joining this category of competitors means putting the adventure before the race. Directly inspired by the malle-moto category of yesteryear, the riders taking part will have to face more than 8,000km of road. track and off-road terrain, relying solely on themselves and the support of the infrastructure put in place at the bivouac by the Dakar organisation and MOTUL.

“It is in this spirit that the ‘Original By Motul’ regulations will evolve from the next edition of the Dakar 2025: to give back to this category its characteristics of endurance, autonomy and solidarity which contributed to write the legend of the Dakar. To be a finisher will be an achievement!”

Only thirty-five riders are permitted to compete in Original by Motul, though anybody can ride solo as they would in the class if they wish.

Other supplies provided by Motul to Malle Moto riders include a tent, sleeping bag, jack, bike cover, backpack and travel bag, and a first aid kit. These can be stored in an eighty-litre trunk from the ASO, who also allows riders free access to generators and transport of said equipment.

The 2025 Dakar Rally is scheduled for 3–17 January. Tobias Ebster is the reigning Malle Moto winner.