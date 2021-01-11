Thomas Ikin graduates to British F4 with Arden Motorsport for 2021

Arden Motorsport have announced that 17-year old Thomas Ikin from Wirral, UK will make his car racing debut in the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost for the 2021 season, graduating from karting.

Coming straight from karting, Ikin will be eligible for rookie honours, with his sights set firmly on bringing home silverware fore the Arden team. And after extensive preparation in the Young Racing Driver Academy and a busy winter testing, Ikin believes he’ll be able to put everything he’s learnt into practice.

Ikin’s arrival to British F4 means he will share in the spotlight with the high-profile British Touring Car Championship and the rest of the TOCA package such as Ginetta Juniors and Porsche Carrera Cup, which benefits from capacity trackside crowds in normal times, as well as live, free-to-air television coverage on ITV4.

“I am very pleased to be racing with Arden in British F4 for the 2021 season. After 18 months of working with YRDA, it is a great feeling to finally be able to put into practice all of my training, both in and out of the simulator, with Steve Hutchinson and Chris Ray and progress into the Formula 4 team.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the team so far over the tests I’ve completed. They have helped me learn and progress a lot, and I feel very much at home here. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next year.” said Ikin.

Having already announced Zak Taylor as their first driver announcement for 2021, bringing Thomas Ikin in alongside with a further announcement soon to be revealed puts Arden in good stead. and team principle Garry Horner was quick the praise the arrival of Ikin into the fold.

“We are delighted that Thomas will be joining Arden’s F4 team for the 2021 Championship and look forward to seeing him put in some strong rookie performances. It is good to see another driver graduating into single seaters from our Young Racing Driver Academy.” said Horner.