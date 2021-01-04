Formula 1

‘Very, very difficult’ to Turn Down Ferrari Opportunity – Carlos Sainz Jr.

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Carlos Sainz Jr. admits it was difficult to turn down the opportunity to race for Scuderia Ferrari after being signed to replace the departing Sebastian Vettel for 2021.

The Spaniard has left the McLaren F1 Team after two seasons at Woking, with Sainz earning himself two podium finishes in that time, one at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019 and then in the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

Sainz has been a breath of fresh air at McLaren as he built up a good rapport with team-mate Lando Norris, but when Ferrari called to partner Charles Leclerc, it was a move that he found almost impossible to turn down.

“First of all, you are driving for Ferrari. I don’t think there’s much more to say,” Sainz is quoted as saying by GPFans.com.  “Becoming a Ferrari driver is in every driver’s mind and every driver’s dreams. Independently of the situation, it’s very, very difficult to say no to that.

“At that point, I was pretty convinced that as an Italian team…I’d always felt comfortable with Toro Rosso, and I always felt like Ferrari could be a good place for me.  I know Italian, I know some people there, and I felt like I could have a successful time there immediately.

“Apart from that, I think sentimentally, driving for the most successful team in the history of the sport is always the dream of any Formula 1 driver.”

Just prior to Christmas, Sainz visited Maranello for the first time ahead of his 2021 move, with a seat fitting taking place as well as a number of meetings with engineers, mechanics and Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

Sainz says he is ready to make the move to Ferrari as he bids to turn his dream of winning the World Championship into reality with the Maranello-based outfit.

“I feel ready for whatever comes,” said the Spaniard.  “I’ve always said my ultimate goal in Formula 1 is to try to be world champion one day, and I’m ready to take that next step into Ferrari and see how it goes.

“I feel 100% ready.”

Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Stroll Admits Frustration of 'Missed Opportunities' for Racing Point During 2020 Season

By
2 Mins read
Lance Stroll feels he should have scored more than just the two podium finishes in 2020, with the Canadian saying there were a number of missed opportunities of big results across the year.
Formula 1

Coronavirus Restrictions in Europe Likely to Disrupt 2021 Preparations – Esteban Ocon

By
1 Mins read
Esteban Ocon feels restrictions in place across Europe are likely to affect his preparations for the 2021 Formula 1 season.
Formula 1

‘Not a Big Difference' Between Formula 1 and Junior Racing – Mick Schumacher

By
1 Mins read
Mick Schumacher has been racing in competitive series’ throughout his career so sees little differences between those junior formulae and Formula 1.