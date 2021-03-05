Aston Martin’s AMR21 Given On-Track Debut in Promotional Filming at Silverstone

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll took their 2021 challenger the AMR21 for its on-track debut around Silverstone Circuit on Thursday 4 March as part of promotional filming day.

It was Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s first on-track appearance and Aston Martin’s first running in over sixty-one years when Roy Salvadori and Maurice Trintignant both competed in the 1960 British Grand Prix in a pair of DBR5’s before the manufacturer withdrew their Formula 1 entry to focus on sports car racing.

Both drivers Stroll and Vettel drove AMR21 around a damp Silverstone for the first time as part of a promotional event, sharing the allocated one hundred kilometres of running on Pirelli demo tyres.

The AMR21 itself had been revealed on Wednesday 3 March in one of the most highly-anticipated cars launches in recent history, with NFL Superbowl champion Tom Brady and Daniel Craig, a.k.a James Bond, all making an appearance at the virtual event.

Aston Martin revealed a striking green livery in recognition of the brand’s traditional racing colours. The BWT pink, a stable on the team’s cars when they were known as Racing Point Formula One Team, still plays a part on the car, with small splashes of pink on the edges of the AMR21 instead of the full car being the colour.

Formula 1 supporters will get to witness Aston Martin back on the track in pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 12-14, before they make their long-awaited return to the F1 world championship grid in the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.