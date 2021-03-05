Formula 1

Aston Martin’s AMR21 Given On-Track Debut in Promotional Filming at Silverstone

By
1 Mins read
Share
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll took their 2021 challenger the AMR21 for its on-track debut around Silverstone Circuit on Thursday 4 March as part of promotional filming day.

It was Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s first on-track appearance and Aston Martin’s first running in over sixty-one years when Roy Salvadori and Maurice Trintignant both competed in the 1960 British Grand Prix in a pair of DBR5’s before the manufacturer withdrew their Formula 1 entry to focus on sports car racing.

Both drivers Stroll and Vettel drove AMR21 around a damp Silverstone for the first time as part of a promotional event, sharing the allocated one hundred kilometres of running on Pirelli demo tyres.

The AMR21 itself had been revealed on Wednesday 3 March in one of the most highly-anticipated cars launches in recent history, with NFL Superbowl champion Tom Brady and Daniel Craig, a.k.a James Bond, all making an appearance at the virtual event.

Aston Martin revealed a striking green livery in recognition of the brand’s traditional racing colours. The BWT pink, a stable on the team’s cars when they were known as Racing Point Formula One Team, still plays a part on the car, with small splashes of pink on the edges of the AMR21 instead of the full car being the colour.

Formula 1 supporters will get to witness Aston Martin back on the track in pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 12-14, before they make their long-awaited return to the F1 world championship grid in the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.

Lance Stroll takes his turn in the AMR21 at a damp Silverstone on Thursday – Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

Share
Related posts
Formula 1

"It is a huge privilege to bring Aston Martin back to the Pinnacle of Motorsport" - Otmar Szafnauer

By
2 Mins read
Otmar Szafnauer is confident in the project at Aston Martin and believes the right ‘tools’ are in place to keep the team moving up the Formula 1 Grid.
Formula 1

Cognizant ‘Absolutely Thrilled’ to be Title Sponsor of Aston Martin – CEO Brian Humphries

By
1 Mins read
Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries is delighted to see his company as the title sponsor of the Aston Martin Formula One Team.
Formula 1

“We expect to be in the mix in the ‘best of the rest’ category from the start” – Aston Martin's Green

By
2 Mins read
Andrew Green says he expects another tight midfield battle in 2021, but he hopes Aston Martin are at the front of that scrap right from race one of the year.