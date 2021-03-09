Haug Signs Up For a Full Season in the Supercar Lites

35-year-old Norwegian rallycrosser Lars Erik Haug is the latest driver to have signed up for a full-season in the RallyX Nordic’s Supercar Lites class for the 2021 season.

Haug, who has only completed a few races in recent years, will be joining what looks to be a large starting field in the Supercar Lites class.

While Haug doesn’t have as much experience in the class as some, in 2019 he managed to reach to the semi-finals three times and repeated it again last year in Arvika.

Unfortunately he had to miss out the All-Star Magic Weekend at Höljes that hosted the annual season-opener of the series due to COVID-19, but now has high hopes that he can contest the rest of the season.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

Haug now has Nysum in sight and he hopes to be there for this season’s grand opening.

“We are looking forward to the new campaign, despite the COVID situation, since we had to stay home for a few races last year, we hope that we can participate in the full season this time.” Haug said.

“We have made some great progress over the last two years and have found more speed in the car, and now we have a better grip on the set-up for most of the tracks.“

“We see the opportunity to close the gap to the drivers in front, so this could be a great year for us. With a new circuit on the calendar – OuluZone in Finland, which promises to be an interesting event – and more new drivers coming into the class, the competition looks sure to be stronger and even tighter than before. I’m excited for the challenge!”