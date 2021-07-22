“We had hoped to be coming away from our home Grand Prix with more” – Aston Martin’s Otmar Szafnauer

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team didn’t have the British Grand Prix they were hoping for, with only Lance Stroll finishing in the points at the team’s home race after Sebastian Vettel retired.

Lance Stroll had an excellent race after a terrible Saturday, the Canadian made up more places than anyone else on the grid after finishing the race in eighth, six places higher than where he started. It could have been seventh for Stroll had it not been for Fernando Alonso defending admirably.

Sebastian Vettel had a disappointing grand prix, the German retired late on with a cooling issue, however any hope of a points finish for Vettel was lost on the second lap after spinning out of Luffield.

Aston Martin Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, was hoping for a better home race but is glad to at least be coming away with something.

“We had hoped to be coming away from our home Grand Prix with more than the four points we eventually scored, but those four points came our way as a result of a superb drive by Lance, who made up six places this afternoon to convert a P14 grid slot to a P8 finish. No driver made up more places.

“As for Sebastian, he made a good start when the race re-commenced after the coming-together between [Lewis] Hamilton and [Max] Verstappen, and he was dicing with [Fernando] Alonso when he spun at the exit of Turn Seven. He got going again but his race was ended on lap 40 with an engine overheating issue.”