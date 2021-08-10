FIA rejects Aston Martin’s right of review following Vettel’s Hungary disqualification

Sebastian Vettel will remain disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix, after the FIA denied the review requested by the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team after they presented new evidence to support their case.

Vettel who initially finished second at the exhilarating Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, was disqualified after the race as the FIA were unable to take a one litre fuel sample from Vettel’s AMR21. This is a requirement set out in the Formula 1 technical regulations.

However Aston Martin asked the FIA to review their decision, after the team found evidence in their data that Vettel did in fact have more than a litre of fuel remaining. The review took place on Monday but unfortunately for Aston Martin it was to no avail.

The FIA deemed the evidence provided by Aston Martin wasn’t relevant to the regulation which was broken, as a result the right of review was denied.

Aston Martin Team Principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer is disappointed by the FIA’s decision but that it won’t stop the team from appealing Vettel’s disqualification.

“Sebastian drove brilliantly in Hungary and we are pleased to have been given the opportunity to show significant new evidence that we discovered since the race.

We felt that the evidence we presented was relevant and demonstrated to the FIA that he should have been reinstated following his disqualification.

“Unfortunately, the FIA took a different view and, despite the fact that that the accuracy of our new evidence was not contested, Sebastian’s disqualification has been upheld on the basis that the new evidence was not deemed ‘relevant’. That is disappointing, and we will now consider our position in respect of the full appeal process.”