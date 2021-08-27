Jack Doohan Takes First Pole Of The Year At Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Jack Doohan continued his good form shown in the practice session, qualifying on pole position in a session where many drivers found themselves compromised by a red flag caused by Tijmen van der Helm hitting the wall.

Behind Jack Doohan it was the Alpine junior driver Victor Martins who just about edged out Alex Smolyar, with less than a tenth of a second covering second to fourth positions showing once again how close FIA Formula 3 is.

It was Doohan who was setting the early benchmarks and ultimately the first lap time he set was the one that stood throughout the session atop the timing screens. For Doohan, this is the best chance he has of regaining ground in the championship to leader Dennis Hauger with the Norwegian qualifying outside the top ten in twelfth position and therefore will not be able to benefit from the reverse grid rules that occur in race one and two.

In the tricky conditions Frederik Vesti had to abandon a hot-lap after running wide and would therefore have to settle for seventh place, despite the drivers finding the conditions difficult the experience of Logan Sargeant shone through who managed to put in an improved lap which put him second before he would drop down to fifth by the end of the session.

With the track drying out and lap times improving it was crucial that all the drivers got a perfect lap in and MP Motorsport duo of Caio Collet and Victor Martins benefitted from good strategy their lap times shooting them up the timing screens to third and second respectively.

Juan Manuel Correa was another who had yet to get to grips with the track and this lack of experience showed as the ART driver had a scrape with the wall which forced him into the pits. Even though the circuit had dried up there were still parts of the circuit in the second sector that were very slippery meaning only Alex Smolyar could improve but was unable to challenge the time of Doohan slotting into third place.

With just over a minute left in the session the third MP car of Tijmen Van Der Helm lost control of his car and ended up in the wall bringing out the red flag and bringing the session to a close with the top three reading Jack Doohan, Victor Martins and Alex Smolyar.

Lorenzo Colombo will start on pole position for race 1 on Saturday morning ahead of Jack Crawford with the race starting 10:05 am local time.