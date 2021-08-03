NASCAR Cup Series

Trackhouse signs Ross Chastain for 2022

Ross Chastain will commit to Chip Gansssi Racing‘s NASCAR Cup Series programme’s transition into Trackhouse Racing Team‘s second car. On Tuesday, Trackhouse announced Chastain will join the organisation in the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 beginning in 2022.

Trackhouse purchased CGR’s assets, including its two charters, in June. While one charter goes into the pre-existing #99 driven by Daniel Suárez, speculation surrounded who would take over the other Trackhouse car with particular emphasis being on Chastain and CGR team-mate Kurt Busch. Busch, who is the #1’s current driver and locked himself into the playoffs with a win at Atlanta in July, has been rumoured to be moving to a new second car at 23XI Racing.

“This is another dream come true for me,” said Chastain. “Trackhouse is one of the most interesting organisations in the garage. The enthusiasm they bring off the track and the program they are building on the track is exciting. Working with Daniel and Justin (Marks, co-owner), however I can, is my number one priority. I know that I can help build our Chevrolets to be as strong as possible.”

Chastain is currently in his first full-time season as a Cup driver in CGR’s #42. After twenty-two races, he is eighteenth in points with two top fives, six top tens, and a best finish of second at Nashville. Incidentally, Trackhouse is headquartered in the Nashville area.

Trackhouse is a new team for 2021. Suárez sits twenty-second in the standings with three top tens and a top five at Bristol Dirt.

“Ross is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level,” Marks commented. “We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organisation for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Interestingly, the news comes on National Watermelon Day. Off the track, Chastain is a watermelon farmer, and the “Melon Man” celebrates his race wins by smashing a watermelon to the ground.

