Lando Norris: “In terms of pace, relative to others, I think we’re in a good position”

Lando Norris reckoned it was a ‘decent’ Friday for both himself and his McLaren F1 Team as he ended second fastest at the Circuit of the Americas, behind only Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Pérez.

Norris ended eighth fastest in the morning session despite an early issue inside his cockpit, but he was on the pace in the afternoon session despite the track being bumpy and the wind picking up.

The Briton says McLaren still have work to do to make the car ‘a bit nicer to drive’ as he will need to have even more confidence behind the wheel of the MCL35M for Saturday afternoon’s Qualifying session.

“A decent Friday. It was warm today, and a bit tricky at times – quite bumpy and windy,” said Norris. “So not ideal in terms of driving conditions, but in terms of pace, relative to others, I think we’re in a good position.

“Tonight we’ll work to try and make it a bit nicer to drive, and a bit easier to have some confidence to push that little bit more come qualifying. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

“We’re obviously competitive” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was also happy after his day at the Circuit of the Americas, with the Australian feeling there were good signs that it could be a good weekend in the United States.

Ricciardo ended down in sixteenth in the morning session but found himself inside the top five in the afternoon, and it was pleasing for him to see the team being competitive with both cars.

Like Norris, Ricciardo still feels there is time to find in the MCL35M ahead of Qualifying, and he will be looking to work on finding those extra tenths of a second before going out on track on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a pretty good day, pretty solid,” said Ricciardo. “There are some good signs. Still some work to do, for sure, there’s a few things overnight – but nothing crazy.

“I think we’ll work through it, a few little set-up changes, but I think we’re in a decent place. We’re obviously competitive, both cars in the top five, so I’ll try to find a few tenths overnight.

“It’s just good to be back in Texas. The great state that is Texas. I’m Australian by birth, Texan by the good grace of God!”