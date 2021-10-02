Formula 1

Pierre Gasly Still in Contention for Red Bull Racing Return in 2023 – Christian Horner

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Christian Horner has revealed that Red Bull Racing would consider welcoming Pierre Gasly back to the team in 2023 as the Frenchman continues to thrive at the sister Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda team.

Gasly was brought into the Red Bull team in 2019 but failed to thrive in the environment alongside Max Verstappen and was replaced by Alexander Albon midway through the campaign.  The Frenchman returned to AlphaTauri (then known as Scuderia Toro Rosso), and since has taken his maiden Grand Prix victory in Italy in 2020 as well as podiums in Brazil 2019 and Azerbaijan this year.

Albon’s tenure at Red Bull only lasted until the end of the 2020 season, with the team opting to bring in Sergio Pérez for 2021, and the Mexican has already been confirmed to remain with the team going into 2022.

In a recent interview with Formula1.com, Horner, the Team Principal at Red Bull, says the team has many options for who could drive for them in 2023, and Gasly’s name remains in the discussions.

“I would never rule anything out,” said Horner. “He’s driving at a very nice standard. He’s still very young, he’s doing a great job. For 2023, we have multiple options available to us, so when you’re in the situation that we are, that’s exactly what we want.

“Pierre Gasly has done a phenomenal job with AlphaTauri the last couple of seasons, and their aspirations continue to grow, so for him to retain the lead drive there is good. He remains a Red Bull Racing driver on loan to AlphaTauri.”

Gasly has responded to Horner’s comments, and the Frenchman says it is up to him to continue to show Red Bull just what he is capable of during his time with AlphaTauri.

So far in 2021, Gasly has scored ten top-ten finishes including his podium in Azerbaijan and has made it through to Q3 in twelve of the fifteen Qualifying sessions so far with a best starting position of fourth.  He sits ninth in the Drivers’ Championship standings on sixty-six points and is forty-eight points clear of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

“Obviously I really appreciate these words, to see that my work is valued and seen by Christian,” said Gasly to The Race. 

“So, yeah, you know, we still have a lot of time [left], at the moment the focus is on them to get the championship, the world championship for this year, they have another shot at it next year with a big regulation change, we are talking about things that could happen in twelve months’ time.

“And my job will be to keep showing them that I have the potential to deliver the job there, and we’ll see what will happen for 2023.”

Share
12211 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1IndyCar

McLaren to Assess O’Wards Formula 1 Potential in Young Drivers’ Test – Zak Brown

By
2 Mins read
Zak Brown says McLaren will begin assessing Pato O’Ward’s chances of joining the Formula 1 grid in the future after the young driver test in Abu Dhabi in December.
Formula 1

Giovinazzi Not Looking at Other Options for 2022 Despite Alfa Romeo Seat Uncertainty

By
1 Mins read
Antonio Giovinazzi has not thought out racing elsewhere in 2022 and is going to do everything he can to ensure he is a Formula 1 driver for Alfa Romeo again next year.
Formula 1

Qatar Added To Never-Ending 2021 Season, After Signing 10-Year Contract Starting in 2023

By
2 Mins read
Qatar to debut in Formula One with the Losail International Circuit set to host round twenty on the 19-21 November. The country has also signed a ten-year agreement with Formula One starting in 2023.