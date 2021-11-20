Formula 1

Bottas leads from Hamilton and Verstappen in third free practice at the Qatar Grand Prix

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit Jiri Krenek (DaimlerAG Archive)

Valtteri Bottas finished on top of the time charts at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix in the third free practice session. Lewis Hamilton finished in second position with Max Verstappen in third position at the end of the session.

The sixty-minute long third free practice session started under sunny conditions at the Losail International Circuit with air temperatures at 27 degrees C and track temperatures at 38 degrees C.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C1), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C2), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C3), the hardest compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

The two Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers, Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher were the first drivers on the track. Mazepin missed the entire second free practice session as his chassis was changed.

Mazepin stopped at the end of the pitlane and briefly brought out the red flags as his car was retrieved.

Esteban Ocon set the first timed lap with a lap time of 1m24.864s. Fernando Alonso on the medium compound tyres went fastest with a lap time of 1m23.904s.

Hamilton went fastest on the soft compound tyres, 0.235 seconds faster than Bottas.

Verstappen finally came out of the garage with less than thirty-five minutes to go, the Dutchman went fastest with a lap time of 1m23.121s. Verstappen was just 0.031 seconds faster than arch-rival Hamilton at this stage.

Carlos Sainz, Bottas and Pierre Gasly were the drivers behind the top two drivers.

With less than twenty minutes to go, Bottas topped the timesheets with a lap of 1m22.573s, just 0.082s quicker than Hamilton. Verstappen was in third position 0.412 seconds behind Bottas.

With less than fifteen minutes to go in the session, the drivers bolted on a brand new set of soft compound tyres to make final qualification simulation runs.

Verstappen was again sat in the garage as mechanics were looking at his rear-wing as the top part of the wing was flapping when the DRS opened.

Charles Leclerc had a spin at Turn 2 on his first run. The two Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers led by Bottas were on top of the time charts with Bottas 0.078 seconds faster than Hamilton. Pérez went third fastest behind them.

With less than five minutes to go, Verstappen finally came out of the garage and on his first flying lap went third fastest, 0.341 seconds behind Bottas.

The session ended with Bottas leading a Mercedes 1-2. Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were in third and fifth positions with Gasly splitting the two Red Bull Racing drivers.

Sainz was in sixth position with team-mate Leclerc in ninth position. The two Alpine F1 team drivers, Alonso and Ocon were in seventh and eighth positions.

Yuki Tsunoda rounded off the top ten positions at the end of the session.

The qualification session will take place under very different conditions under the lights. It is advantage Mercedes at the end of this session, but it is going to be a very close qualification session.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix FP3 Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
177Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:22.31017
244Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:22.388+0.078s16
333Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing1:22.651+0.341s10
410Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:22.835+0.525s17
511Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing1:22.846+0.536s14
655Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:23.048+0.738s17
714Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team1:23.186+0.876s13
831Esteban OconFRAAlpine F1 Team1:23.209+0.899s18
916Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:23.276+0.966s17
1022Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:23.567+1.257s20
113Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:23.711+1.401s14
125Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:23.884+1.574s17
134Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:23.895+1.585s16
1463George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:23.923+1.613s17
1518Lance StrollCANAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:24.154+1.844s17
167Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:24.246+1.936s19
1799Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:24.288+1.978s17
186Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:24.499+2.189s15
1947Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team1:24.680+2.370s20
209Nikita MazepinRAFUralkali Haas F1 Team1
Share
234 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

"It was a fun Friday discovering this new track" - Esteban Ocon

By
2 Mins read
The Alpine F1 Team had a solid start to the first-ever Qatar Grand Prix, with both drivers within thousandths of the top ten. Ocon ended the day eleventh with Alonso right behind in twelfth.
Formula 1

"This track has surprised everyone" - Carlos Sainz Jr

By
2 Mins read
Scuderia Ferrari completed a strong number of laps on the opening day of the Qatar Grand Prix, with Sainz Jr ending the day tenth and Leclerc in thirteenth.
Formula 1

Lance Stroll: “I have high hopes for a competitive weekend”

By
2 Mins read
Despite missing much of FP1 with a hydraulics issue, Lance Stroll was positive about Aston Martin’s pace this weekend at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.