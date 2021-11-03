“It’s really great to be heading back to Mexico City” – Lando Norris

The Mclaren Formula One Team go into this weekend’s returning Mexican Grand Prix, with both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo ready for another intense battle with Scuderia Ferrari at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit.

Formula One enters its final triple header of the season this weekend at Mexico City, with Norris hoping for a better race than last time out at the Circuit of the Americas. The British driver lost out early on after battling with his current team-mate Ricciardo, and his former team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Norris is very happy to be heading back to Mexico this weekend, the 2020 Mexican Grand Prix was cancelled over the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic meaning that the Mexican fans will be more excited than ever before to have Formula One back in the country.

“After nearly two years away from Mexico City, it’s really great to be heading back. It’s an awesome city with a cool circuit right in the middle of it, which always makes for a great atmosphere. It’s quite a unique track, but one I enjoyed driving in 2019, so I was disappointed when we didn’t race there last year.

“Mexico marks the start of a long triple-header, with an intense run of races over the next three weeks. Despite that I’ve been working hard on my preparations in the sim, making use of the time since Austin to prepare for all three tracks. I’m feeling ready to get back to it, and I can’t wait to get on track again.”

“The atmosphere is always incredible” – Daniel Ricciardo

The atmosphere at the Mexican Grand Prix is always a drivers favourite, including Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian who had a good United States Grand Prix last time out, is super excited to be racing back in Mexico this weekend.

The fans may be in for a deserved treat this weekend, with Ricciardo fully expecting to be battling with the Ferrari’s again come Sunday, in a similar fashion to what happened at COTA.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Mexico, it’s been too long. The atmosphere is always incredible and that stadium section is an awesome part of the circuit, the fans are also some of the most passionate in the world. We’re really lucky to be racing there and in Brazil back-to-back because the excitement around the races is unreal.

“I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin, although having not raced there last year, it’s hard to say where we’ll truly be in terms of performance. We’ll just keep focusing on what we can do as a team, try and score the most points as possible and see how the field shakes out. Viva Mexico!”