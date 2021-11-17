NASCAR Cup Series

Noah Gragson enters 2022 Daytona 500 with Beard

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In February 2021, Noah Gragson‘s hopes of making his NASCAR Cup Series début in the Daytona 500 fell short after being caught in a crash. A year later, he will get another chance. On Tuesday, Beard Motorsports announced Gragson will return to the team’s #62 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2022 500.

Gragson has just completed his third full season in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, enjoying his best campaign to date as he won three races and reached the Championship Round, where he finished third in points. He has five career wins in NASCAR’s second tier.

His 2021 Daytona 500 entry was plagued by misfortune as early as qualifying when he was unable to set a time due to failing inspection three times. A wreck with four laps remaining in his Duel qualifying race knocked him out of the 500 grid. The 500 effort came shortly after Beard Motorsports owner Mark Beard passed away, but the team has remained alive with hopes of returning for the 2022 edition by acquiring a Next Gen car. As the #62 does not possess a charter (being a part-time operation), Gragson will once again have to race his way into the 500.

Beard Motorsports, which began racing at the Cup level in 2014, added ex-team driver Brendan Gaughan as vice president of racing operations while crew chief Darren Shaw is its only full-time employee. Gaughan scored a pair of top tens in the #62 in 2020 at both Daytona races.

“Beard Motorsports has proven that it can run with the big teams there at Daytona, and I’m just really looking forward to getting another crack at it,” said Gragson. “We know we have to race our way into the Daytona 500, and I’m very appreciative of the faith the Beard family has in me.”

Gragson won the 2020 Xfinity season opener at Daytona for his maiden win in the series.

Share
1250 posts

About author
History major at San Jose State University and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Roush Fenway becomes RFK Racing

By
1 Mins read
With Brad Keselowski joining the ownership group, Roush Fenway Racing has rebranded to RFK Racing (Roush-Fenway-Keselowski) beginning with the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNitro Rallycross

Kyle Busch finishes 4th in rallycross debut at Wild Horse Pass

By
3 Mins read
NASCAR star Kyle Busch, racing in rallycross for the first time ever, placed fourth in the Nitro Rallycross event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.
NASCAR Cup Series

Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row after one year

By
2 Mins read
Anthony Alfredo will not return to Front Row Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Cup season. He finished thirtieth in points in his lone season with the team.