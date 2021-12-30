Formula 3

Ferrari Junior Bearman Joins Prema Racing for 2022 FIA Formula 3 Season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Prema Racing

Oliver Bearman, the first driver to win both the ADAC and Italian Formula 4 Championships in the same season, will make the move to FIA Formula 3 in 2022 and will join Prema Racing.

Bearman, who recently became a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, took victory in five of the opening seven races in ADAC Formula 4 racing for Van Amersfoort Racing, and although he only took one further victory, his consistency across the season saw him finish twenty-six points clear of closest rival Tim Tramnitz.

His performances in Italian Formula 4, however, were extremely impressive.  His first win of the year came in the fifth race of the season, but he would win eight of the next nine, only being denied nine in a row by a disqualification in race three at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.  He ended over one hundred points clear of his rivals, which again were led by Tramnitz.

But now, the sixteen-year-old Briton will seek more success with a step up to Formula 3, and he will join Van Amersfoort’s rivals Prema for his rookie season in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to stepping-up to FIA F3 with PREMA, as my first official year being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy,” said Bearman.  “We worked really well together in the post season test at Valencia, and their results in previous years across everything which they do, speaks for itself.

“I can’t wait to get started in Bahrain!”

Rene Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Racing, says Bearman’s results in his career to date speak for themselves, and he believes the Briton will be competitive straight away in Formula 3.

“We are looking forward to working with Oliver in 2022,” said Rosin.  “The results he achieved this year speak for themselves, and we have obviously been observing him as rivals.

“The step for him will be huge and particularly challenging, with a lot to learn, but we will do everything we can to help him maximize his potential and be competitive right from the start.

“It will be extremely interesting to see the season develop, and what we will be able to accomplish together.”

Share
12450 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
ADAC Formula 4Formula 3GB3Italian F4

Double F4 champion, GB3 race-winner Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy

By
2 Mins read
ADAC and Italian F4 champion, and GB3 race-winner Oliver Bearman has joined the Ferrari Driver Academy. He becomes the second British FDA driver after Callum Ilott.
Formula 1Formula 3

Formula 3 Race Winner Logan Sargeant Joins Williams Racing Driver Academy

By
1 Mins read
One of Formula 3’s brightest stars has finally found himself part of a Formula 1 young driver programme as Logan Sargeant aligns himself with Williams Racing.
Formula 3

HWA RACELAB Lose FIA Formula 3 License As They Are Replaced By Van Amersfoort Racing

By
1 Mins read
Van Amersfoort Racing have joined the FIA Formula 3 with nine of the other ten teams from 2021 being retained, sadly for HWA Racelab this announcement sees the end of their involvement in FIA Formula 3 for at least the next three years.