Ferrari Junior Bearman Joins Prema Racing for 2022 FIA Formula 3 Season

Oliver Bearman, the first driver to win both the ADAC and Italian Formula 4 Championships in the same season, will make the move to FIA Formula 3 in 2022 and will join Prema Racing.

Bearman, who recently became a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, took victory in five of the opening seven races in ADAC Formula 4 racing for Van Amersfoort Racing, and although he only took one further victory, his consistency across the season saw him finish twenty-six points clear of closest rival Tim Tramnitz.

His performances in Italian Formula 4, however, were extremely impressive. His first win of the year came in the fifth race of the season, but he would win eight of the next nine, only being denied nine in a row by a disqualification in race three at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. He ended over one hundred points clear of his rivals, which again were led by Tramnitz.

But now, the sixteen-year-old Briton will seek more success with a step up to Formula 3, and he will join Van Amersfoort’s rivals Prema for his rookie season in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to stepping-up to FIA F3 with PREMA, as my first official year being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy,” said Bearman. “We worked really well together in the post season test at Valencia, and their results in previous years across everything which they do, speaks for itself.

“I can’t wait to get started in Bahrain!”

Rene Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Racing, says Bearman’s results in his career to date speak for themselves, and he believes the Briton will be competitive straight away in Formula 3.

“We are looking forward to working with Oliver in 2022,” said Rosin. “The results he achieved this year speak for themselves, and we have obviously been observing him as rivals.

“The step for him will be huge and particularly challenging, with a lot to learn, but we will do everything we can to help him maximize his potential and be competitive right from the start.

“It will be extremely interesting to see the season develop, and what we will be able to accomplish together.”