“Hopefully we can end the season strongly” – Lando Norris

The final round of this incredible 2021 Formula One season is finally upon us, with the Mclaren F1 Team aiming to end the season on a high at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mclaren need to finish at least first and third at the Yas Marina Circuit, to have any chance of beating Scuderia Ferrari.

Lando Norris will be hoping to end the season strongly after a disappointing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend, the British driver needs a good haul of points in Abu Dhabi to claim fifth place in the drivers standings. He will need to beat realistically both Ferrari drivers by a couple of places, to claim fifth for the year.

Norris will be hoping that the circuit’s new layout will help his charge this weekend, where he is hoping to go out strong.

“I’m looking forward to Abu Dhabi after a disappointing weekend in Saudi Arabia. I think we deserved a lot more and hopefully that luck turns this weekend. It’s a new layout at Abu Dhabi, so I’m excited to try it out. We had a good one there last year, hopefully we can end the season strongly there again this year.”

“I’m aiming to score some decent points” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo had a very good race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, a repeat performance of last weekend would go down very nicely for the Australian who finished fifth at Saudi Arabia.

It has been a challenging first year at Mclaren for Ricciardo with plenty of highs and lows throughout the year, with the highest of highs coming at Monza of course. A good result this weekend would leave the Honey Badger ending the season on a high, perhaps the team’s special livery for this weekend will give him some extra speed!

Ricciardo is looking forward to the last round where he is aiming for a strong result.

“One last time out for the season in Abu Dhabi, I’m looking forward to getting back on track so quickly after the last. I’m hopeful the changes to the circuit should improve the racing, which could make it exciting on Sunday. After a strong result on Sunday last weekend, I’m aiming to score some more decent points and end the season on a high.”