Newly Named Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Preparing For 2022

Credit: Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Previously known as Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN since the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship, the Swiss-based team are taking on a new name for the 2022 season as well as a new logo.

The newly named Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have unveiled their new name and badge, as the team continues it’s preparation ahead of pre-season testing which begins at the end of next month. The updated team branding comes as the sport prepares for the start of a brand new era in regards to it’s regulations.

It is exciting times for the entire Alfa Romeo camp despite their utterly disastrous 2021 season, where the historic outfit had to settle for ninth in the Constructors’ Standings. The team could only manage to finish above the Uralkali Haas F1 Team, after picking up a shocking thirteen points, ten behind next best Williams Racing.

2021 is now a thing of the past though, the brand new name, logo, car and driver line-up is giving the Swiss team much to be excited about. With former Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas and Formula 2 graduate Guanyu Zhou at the wheel for the upcoming season, it could well be a year of huge promise for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team!

