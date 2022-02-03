Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Announce End of February Launch Date

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have announced that they will be revealing their 2022 challenger at the end of February, after the first pre-season test of the season. The C42 will be officially launched on the twenty-seventh February.

Both Valtteri Bottas and rookie Guanyu Zhou will be involved in an online press conference after the launch, which is set to be done completely digitally. It’s an exciting time for the Alfa Romeo team, despite their dismal 2021 campaign. A new team name and an all new driver line-up, as well as the brand-new regulations gives the Swiss team many reasons to feel excited ahead of the new season.

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, Technical Director Jan Monchaux and reserve driver Robert Kubica will all be involved too in the online press conference following the digital launch.

For the opening pre-season test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Alfa Romeo will run a special testing livery. The first test takes place from the 23rd-25th February.