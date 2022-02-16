Caldwell Becomes Latest F3 Graduate to F2, Returns to Campos Racing￼

After filling the vacant Campos Racing seat for the final two rounds of the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Season, British racing driver Olli Caldwell as signed for the Spanish racing outfit as a full-time driver for the 2022 campaign.

The announcement comes only days after the Alpine Formula 1 Team announced Caldwell as being part of their driver academy alongside fellow FIA Formula 3 graduate, Jack Doohan. The 19-year-old completes Campos Racing’s line-up with the already announced Ralph Boschung staying on for a third consecutive season at the team.

With the 2021 campaign being Caldwell’s second season in Formula 3, he improved drastically on his performance the year before, notching a race win as well as a handful of podiums as he finished eighth in the standings. His PREMA Racing team-mate, Dennis Hauger, went on to take the title.

With the second Campos Racing seat playing musical chairs throughout the 2021 F2 season, Caldwell jumped into David Beckmann’s vacant seat at Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. The Brit’s best finish came in Sprint Race 2 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit where he finished twelfth place.

“I’m very excited to be joining Campos Racing. Especially after finishing the last two rounds and the post-season test with them.” Caldwell told Formula 2 journalists. “I get on really well with the team and especially with Ralph. The car is looking very strong and I think we can definitely achieve some very good results this year.”

Caldwell has appeared in most of the single-seater categories across Europe, including ADAC Formula 4, British Formula 4 and the Formula Regional European Championship with a highlight being his third-place finish in the 2018 Italian Formula 4 Championship.

“Despite the short time that we have been working together, the sensations cannot be better. Olli has adapted very well to the team and to the car and we are sure that a very good year awaits us,” added Adrián Campos, Campos Racing Sporting Director. “Olli has the instinct, perseverance and intelligence to continue growing as a driver and at Campos Racing we are going to give him all the tools to do so.”