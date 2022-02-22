It was only yesterday when the BWT Alpine F1 Team unveiled its 2022 challenger the A522 and already it’s one of the hottest topics in the world of Formula 1. Whilst the livery has been somewhat polarising, what we do know for sure is that Alpine as a team is incredibly excited to get going with the 2022 season. One of those who is among the most excited to get going is Esteban Ocon, who made a long-term commitment to the team last year by signing on until the end of the 2023 season. This came off the back of Ocon’s most successful F1 season to date, in which he became the winner of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m very excited, of course, to not only see the A522 for the first time but to drive it for the first time this week,” Ocon said at the launch of the A522. “It’s always a privilege to drive a new Formula 1 car for the first time as you know all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at both factories in Enstone and Viry from all of the many talented people working in the different departments there. That feeling and responsibility is truly unique and very special.“

“I feel prepared, I feel ready physically, so let’s hit the track and see what we’ve got in our hands this year!“

Ocon will once again partner former world champion Fernando Alonso, who returned to Formula 1 last year after a 2-year break. He’ll also be working with Alpine’s new reserve driver Oscar Piastri, who will take part in some testing and free practice sessions during the season.