Fittipaldi Set For First Full Season in F2 With Charouz Racing System￼

Charouz Racing System has retained the services of Enzo Fittipaldi for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship where he will partner Cem Bölükbasi in what will be both drivers first full season in the category.

The Brazilian racing driver made his F2 debut with the Czech racing outfit in Monza last season where he replaced David Beckmann who had to drop out due to financial constraints. He went on to score his first points at Jeddah later on in the season before suffering a broken heel after he collided with a stalled Theo Pourchaire on the grid at the start of the feature race.

Fittipaldi was ruled out of the season closer in Abu Dhabi but is returning for a full season in 2022. The 20-year-old started last season with Charouz in FIA Formula 3 where he managed a season best second place finish in Sprint Race 2 of the Budapest race weekend. He has a promising single-seater history, with a championship win in the 2018 Italian F4 Championship as well as being runner-up in the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship.

“For me, it’s a pleasure and an honour to be able to continue my adventure in Formula 2 with Charouz Racing System. Last season they gave me the opportunity to debut in this category after a good first part of the season in Formula 3 and this will allow me and the team to work immediately on the performance as from the first test sessions,” Fittipaldi told Formula 2.

“It will be a long and demanding championship and the level of competitiveness has never been as high as this year, so it’s a great advantage not to have to spend the first testing days to get familiar with the car. We definitely aim to be a regular presence in the top 10 positions, and we’ll certainly try to seize every opportunity to get some podium finishes and maybe some wins.”

Charouz Racing System Team Owner, Antonín Charouz added, “The team and I are delighted to be able to work again with Enzo for this coming season. Last year, he proved that he deserved the chance to step up from Formula 3 to Formula 2, despite the bad luck that hit him at Jeddah.

“Now that he’s back in shape I’m sure this will only motivate him further to show what he’s capable of. Starting the season in an environment with which he is already familiar is certainly an advantage for both the team and the driver, and we will try in every way to take advantage of this condition to find the speed and be in the top 10 right away.”