McLaren Racing and Hilton renew long-standing partnership

Hilton branding will continue to be carried across the McLaren F1 cars as the two companies renew their long-standing partnership that has been in place since 2005. While Hilton see their brand shown to millions across the globe, McLaren employees get use of the global hotel chain.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Hilton, a long-standing and supportive partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team,” commented Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “Hilton is a global brand which excels in providing the best experiences across travel and adventure for its customers.

“As part of the partnership, we will continue to produce collaborative campaigns that bring together our aligned approach to travel and experience for customers and fans around the world.”

In addition to the obvious benefits, the two companies continue to develop unique social media content, By once again committing to a multi-year extension, McLaren Racing and Hilton are also able to continue developing and innovating their joint activation programme of unique content.

Most recently this included the popular “Ride to School with Lando” feature, which became one of McLaren’s top five most viewed Instagram grid videos with two million views. The film featured a boy being chauffeured into school by McLaren F1 driver, Lando Norris after his dad won the trip via his Hilton Honors membership.

Chris Silcock, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Hilton, added, “Our partnership with McLaren allows us to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our Hilton Honors members and to create authentic and engaging content.

“As brands, our aims align on innovation, culture and performance, so it’s exciting to be extending our long and successful partnership. We also take pride in showing our commitment to offering the warmest Hilton welcome, by providing a home away from home for the McLaren race team when they’re travelling around the globe.”