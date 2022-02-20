Rebellion Timepieces Becomes Proud Partner of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have announced a brand-new partnership with leading watch company Rebellion Timepieces, in a multi-year deal between the two.

The Swiss luxury watch brand famously known on the motosport scene, possess many traits which Alfa Romeo values, as the Swiss F1 team continues to find every tenth of a second possible to move ahead of their competitors. The partnership will see Rebellion Timepieces branding on both Valtteri Bottas’ and Guanyi Zhou’s suits, as well as on the brand-new for 2022, C42.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, is very happy to be welcoming a brand like Rebellion into the team, in what will be an exciting Swiss partnership.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebellion Timepieces to the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN family. Rebellion is a brand steeped in motorsport and, just like our team, one that is proudly independent: they are not afraid to go against the grain, to go where others fear and to push the boundaries of what is possible – these are all values with which we identify. Rebellion’s pursuit of excellence is not unlike our mission as we aim to beat the clock every time we head out on track. We are excited to work with them.”

Alexandre Pesci, chairman of Rebellion Corporation, is pleased that the luxury watch brand are now partnered with the historic Swiss team.

“Through this partnership, Rebellion Timepieces is very happy to be associated with two prestigious players in the automotive world who share our values and passion for the motor racing: Sauber Motorsport, the historic Swiss team and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, the team that brought the first Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, into F1. We are happy to share this page of history with them.”