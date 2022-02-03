Red Bull Announce Launch Date of Their 2022 Challenger

Red Bull Racing will become one of the first team to unveil their 2022 challenger, as the team announced that the RB18 will be launched on the ninth February.

With the biggest technical regulation change in Formula One history taking place for the 2022 season, there is much excitement around all of the team’s launches for the upcoming campaign. Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen will be eager to get behind the wheel of the RB18, as he attempts to retain his World Driver’s Title.

Red Bull are well-known for pushing the limits and exploring new territories, their launch will be no different. The team are continuing this tradition by moving beyond the traditional car launch, by allowing fans to host the unveiling via their own social media channels.

Through Red Bull’s digital loyalty platform The Paddock, fans have the opportunity to host the launch through their media channels, in what Red Bull are hoping will create a fan first multi-channel experience.