Trident Complete F2 Grid with Verschoor Signing￼

Richard Verschoor has become the final piece in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 puzzle as Trident have announced him as Calan Williams’ team-mate for the upcoming season.

The move comes after turbulent rookie season last year for the Dutch driver, where he won his first race in F2 machinery at Silverstone with MP Motorsport, but then had to drop out of the series at the penultimate round in Jeddah due to funding issues.

He then returned for the final round in Abu Dhabi with Charouz Racing System following the withdrawal of Enzo Fittipaldi from injuries sustained in Jeddah. Verschoor finished the season eleventh in the standings, ahead of MP Motorsport team-mate Lirim Zendeli.

“I’m extremely proud and motivated to join a highly-professional and winning team like Trident Motorsport for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship. I think we have all conditions needed to achieve important goals and experience a positive season,” Verschoor told Formula 2. “I cannot wait to get on track. I will give my best to take full advantage of this great opportunity.”

Verschoor started his single-seater career with very high hopes, winning both the SMP and Spanish F4 championships in 2016 with former team MP Motorsport. He furthered his experience in Italian F4, Formula Renault Eurocup and a championship challenge in consecutive Toyota Racing Series campaigns.

The Dutch racer has spent most of his career at the Dutch team, competing in two seasons of FIA Formula 3 with them. As well as this, Verschoor joined a coveted list of names alongside Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and António Félix da Costa. as the winner of the Macau Grand Prix

“We are proud to welcome a driver of undisputed value like Verschoor to our team,” Trident Team Manager Giacomo Ricci told journalists. “I think Verschoor and Williams will be an extremely solid and promising combination, and they will keep pushing each other to the next level, laying the conditions for a successful season. We cannot wait to be back on track for the 2022 season with our new line-up.”