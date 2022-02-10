Williams Racing Collect Creative Content of The Year Award at The Race Media Awards

Williams Racing were the proud winners of the ‘Creative Content of The Year Award’ at the recent ‘The Race Media Awards’, which took place in London Wednesday night. The Race Media Awards, hosted by Rufus Hound, celebrate creative excellence in motorsport PR, marketing and communications.

Williams won the award after their activation for the release of The King’s Man, in collaboration with 20th Century Studios and MARV. MARV specialises in genre-redefining films and is owned by renowned British director Matthew Vaughn.

The partnership between Williams and The King’s Man, which took place at the end of last year, ran over the course of a week with activations in London, New York and Abu Dhabi. Branded Williams show cars were unveiled at the World Premiere in Leicester Square, London, as well as the US Premiere at the MoMa in New York City.

Both Williams Racing cars also ran King’s man logos at the season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, George Russell was also spotted pre-weekend dressed in a tailored suit from the film’s impeccable collection. Williams also filmed several short videos for social media relating to King’s man content.

James Bower, Commercial Director for Williams Racing is extremely pleased that Williams have been recognised for the brilliant work they produced in cooperation with The King’s man.

“I’m delighted to see our activation for The King’s Man receive the Creative Content of the Year award. This partnership with 20th Century Studios and MARV was really exciting for us as a team and a fantastic celebration of British cinema and style through the lens of Formula One. I look forward to collaborating on more projects in the future.”

Claudia Schwarz, Chief Marketing Officer for Williams Racing is very proud of everything the team accomplished during the project.

“I’m so proud of the team for their incredible and creative work on this partnership. It was a huge collaborative effort and has delivered great results. This is an exciting start to the year for us, as we continue to move forward and build our vision for a Williams Beyond Racing.”