Alfa Romeo announces race gear, apparel partnership with PUMA

PUMA is joining with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN as the team’s official race gear and training apparel supplier. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will don PUMA racewear, and team members will be outfitted in an exclusive training range from the brand.

“We welcome PUMA to the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN family with open arms. Like our team, their brand has a long and proud history in sports and has become synonymous with quality and innovation. They are going to help us deliver performance, not just by enabling our drivers and crew to train and compete with the latest gear, tailored to their needs, but also by pushing their research and development efforts to provide ever better equipment,” Alfa Romeo Team Principal Frederic Vasseur said.

The sporting brand will also be providing performance gear for the team’s crew to assist them in their preparation at Alfa Romeo’s Swiss headquarters. The team will be wearing PUMA footwear on and off track as part of the partnership.

“We are more than delighted to join forces with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN as official race gear supplier. Alfa Romeo has got a long legacy in Motorsport being one of the founding fathers of Formula One. The passion for Motorsport is what connects us,” PUMA Head of Sports Marketing Motorsport James Clark said.

Clark said that the brand is excited to collaborate with Alfa Romeo’s brand-new driver line-up, with Zhou coming into the sport as China’s first-ever F1 driver and Bottas being a partner with PUMA for several years already.

“In addition, the driver constellation is really exciting. We are really looking forward supporting Zhou Guanyu as the first Chinese Formula One pilot. He will be a milestone to push the sport in his home country further on. Moreover, it is a pleasure to continue working together with Valtteri Bottas, who has been part of the PUMA Family since 2017 already. Great potential in the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN and I can´t wait to see them on their chase for the podium.”