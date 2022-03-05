Alfa Romeo Partner Up With Premium Yoghurt AMX

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN announced an exciting brand-new partnership last Monday, with dairy brand AMX, who are a premium yoghurt.

The deal will see AMX branding on the nose of the C42 as well as on the front wheel winglets. AMX are a premium yoghurt under the Yili dairy product company, who are a leader in the milk and dairy products sector in China and East Asia.

The premium yoghurt is available in sucrose-free varieties designed to appeal to sportspeople, fitness lovers and other people with a taste for adventure, arguably making it the perfect dairy product for a Formula 1 driver.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is looking forward to working with the company in the Chinese market.

“AMX is a cool brand, targeted at people who want to explore their sense of adventure. In this regard, they reflect what we do as we go racing around the world, and the pioneering spirit of AMX is something that sounds true to us as well. We are looking forward to working with them on the Chinese market, and to reaching out with our team and our sport to a new audience together with Zhou Guanyu.”

A spokesman for AMX echoed Vasseur’s comments, that the brand are perfect for Alfa Romeo, especially with Alfa Romeo rookie Guanyu Zhou becoming the first ever Chinese F1 driver.

“The AMX brand advocates a new generation of adventurous spirit. Formula One racing and the adventurous spirit of Zhou Guanyu, the first Formula One driver from China, perfectly fit our brand concept. Through this cooperation, we hope to form a strong correlation between its pioneer attribute, sports events and brand positioning, strengthen AMX’s “new generation of adventurous” brand tone, enhance the sense of brand value, and promote the rapid improvement of brand image.”