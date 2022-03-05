Formula 1

Alfa Romeo Partner Up With Premium Yoghurt AMX

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Antonin Vincent / DPPI

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN announced an exciting brand-new partnership last Monday, with dairy brand AMX, who are a premium yoghurt.

The deal will see AMX branding on the nose of the C42 as well as on the front wheel winglets. AMX are a premium yoghurt under the Yili dairy product company, who are a leader in the milk and dairy products sector in China and East Asia.

The premium yoghurt is available in sucrose-free varieties designed to appeal to sportspeople, fitness lovers and other people with a taste for adventure, arguably making it the perfect dairy product for a Formula 1 driver.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is looking forward to working with the company in the Chinese market.

“AMX is a cool brand, targeted at people who want to explore their sense of adventure. In this regard, they reflect what we do as we go racing around the world, and the pioneering spirit of AMX is something that sounds true to us as well. We are looking forward to working with them on the Chinese market, and to reaching out with our team and our sport to a new audience together with Zhou Guanyu.”

A spokesman for AMX echoed Vasseur’s comments, that the brand are perfect for Alfa Romeo, especially with Alfa Romeo rookie Guanyu Zhou becoming the first ever Chinese F1 driver.

“The AMX brand advocates a new generation of adventurous spirit. Formula One racing and the adventurous spirit of Zhou Guanyu, the first Formula One driver from China, perfectly fit our brand concept. Through this cooperation, we hope to form a strong correlation between its pioneer attribute, sports events and brand positioning, strengthen AMX’s “new generation of adventurous” brand tone, enhance the sense of brand value, and promote the rapid improvement of brand image.”

Share
430 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix introduces modifications to Jeddah Corniche Circuit, shifts race start time forward

By
1 Mins read
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix makes final preparations, as changes to Jeddah Corniche Circuit aim to improve sightlines and the race start time is shifted forward by half an hour.
FIA WECFormula 1Formula 2Formula 3W Series

The FIA has taken "emergency measures" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By
2 Mins read
No international championships can take place in Russia or Belarus, Russian and Belarusian teams are banned from competition in international championships and Russian and Belarussian drivers are banned from representing their country.
Formula 1

Aston Martin continue supplying Formula 1 with safety, medical cars in 2022

By
1 Mins read
Aston Martin’s Vantage and DBX will support 12 Formula 1 race weekends this year.