Dani Pedrosa to make car racing debut in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Dani Pedrosa has officially traded in two wheels for four. On Tuesday, FFF Racing Team announced the longtime MotoGP rider will make his car racing début in 2022 as he enters Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe for the organisation. FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 regular Antonin Borga will serve as his team-mate.

“We are very happy that Dani has decided to start his new career on four wheels with our team and with Lamborghini,” said FFF manager Giorgio Ferro. “His professional and competitive approach will surely allow him to face this new challenge in the best possible way, supported by the expert Antonin and assisted by Vitantonio Liuzzi‘s advice as coach. It will be great to share, together with our partners, this new chapter of his sporting life. We welcome Dani and Antonin in the Orange1 FFF Racing family, sure that we will live together an amazing season.”

A longtime fan favourite on the circuit with Honda, Pedrosa retired from MotoGP after the 2018 season. From 2006 to 2018, he won thirty-one races, notched 112 podiums, and finished runner-up in the championship thrice in 2007, 2010, and 2012. Before graduating to MotoGP, he won three straight championships in the 125cc and 250cc classes, the latter seeing two such titles.

Although he would not race in MotoGP over in the three years following his retirement, he remained involved as a test rider for KTM. He returned to the sport in 2021 at the Styrian Grand Prix as a wild-card entry for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, finishing tenth despite being involved in a fiery wreck with Lorenzo Savadori.

Pedrosa and Borga recently tested with FFF at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The former is not the only MotoGP veteran to recently move to sports car racing, let alone in GT, as Valentino Rossi is competing in the GT World Challenge Europe for W Racing Team.

“I’m very happy to start this new adventure with Lamborghini and the FFF Racing Team,” stated Pedrosa. “It’s my first experience on the four wheels and, although I still have a lot to learn, I feel very excited. I can’t wait to learn all the tricks of the trade and start at my best. The hope is obviously to have fun!”