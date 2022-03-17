“I’m very proud of the efforts from everyone” – Alpine’s Laurent Rossi

The BWT Alpine F1 Team are preparing for the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, where drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will be hoping to extract all the performance from the A522.

As a new season approaches, Alpine will be hoping to take their late-form from 2021 into the new season, something which would be very beneficial to them given the new technical regulations this season, which will very possibly shake-up a lot of the field. It was an okay pre-season for Alpine, the French-side did suffer from some reliability issues, something which will most likely play a big factor this weekend.

Nevertheless Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, is extremely proud of all the effort his team has put into this season’s car, as they look to start the season on a positive note.

“It’s always exciting to embark on a new Formula 1 season and, this year especially, there are more question marks surrounding the deeply changed technical regulations and subsequent impact on competitiveness and hierarchy. I’m looking forward to seeing all the hard work from Enstone, Viry and the trackside team come to fruition when Esteban and Fernando drive the A522 at full capacity in real racing conditions.

“We had some very positive days across Barcelona and Bahrain and we also endured some slightly trickier sessions with the usual testing glitches and gremlins popping up from time to time. I’m very proud of the efforts from everyone in allowing as much preparation as possible. We were able to conclude the Bahrain Test with our two best days of running and over a double century of laps completed. Now, it’s time to see what we’ve got in hand, so bring on this weekend.”