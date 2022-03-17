Kay van Berlo takes back-to-back victories at Porsche Carrera Cup North America opener

Kay van Berlo drove a near-perfect race to claim an impressive back-to-back victory at Sebring International Raceway for the season opening race week for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.

It was another clean start for the field as Kay van Berlo led the field in to the first corner, once again Parker Thompson made a lightning start to get the jump on Riley Dickinson to take second place on the opening lap. Pro-Am driver Carlos De Quesada was an early spinner after contact from Pedro Torres; De Quesada would recover to track to continue.

By the end of the first lap van Berlo, on fresh Michelin tyres, had already pulled out a visible gap to the second placed Thompson. It wouldn’t be long before Dickinson would make his move on Thompson, dropping him to third place with a small tap (which would result in a warning), into the jaws of chasing Leh Keen and Dimitri Dimakos.

In Pro-Am Justin Oakes took the lead on the opening lap, ahead of Efrin Castro, and Alan Metni. For Am Mark Kvamme led John Goetz and Vernon McClure.

Ten minutes in to the forty-minute race van Berlo was in control and pulling away from the field; Teammate Riley Dickinson was 1.357 seconds back with another 2.2 second gap to Thompson, who was being chased down by Trenton Estep, Dimakos and Varun Choksey.

An optimistic move by Richard Edge on Robert Hanly saw the two collide, Edge tried to pass on the inside and Hanly turned in, possibly unsighted, leaving the two cars briefly stranded in the middle of the track as the field split around them, taking avoiding action.

Leh Keen and Trenton Estep put on a display as Estep moved up to fourth place, the two going wheel-to-wheel through four corners, briefly touching door handles down the straight. Dimakos would take advantage of the unsettled Keen, demoting him to sixth place.

At the halfway point Dickinson had closed the gap on the leading car, with the two Kelly-Moss teammates within half a second of each other. Throughout the field there was a number of battles going on, a midfield battle saw positions changing throughout the lap with Justin Oakes leading an eight car train.

While the two Racing for Children’s-backed Kelly-Moss cars set the pace at the front, a third, piloted by Michael McCarthy fell out of ninth place after an off-track excursion due to a front right puncture. He would manage to get the car back to the pitlane so the team could replace the wheel.

As the clock counted down van Berlo started to pull away once again from teammate Dickinson, lapping consistently again, in the same way he dominated the first race, extending the gap to third place which would eventually be close on nine-seconds by the end of the race.

In the Pro-Am class Moisey Uretsky was hunting down the final podium place as Oakes battled hard to defend. Oakes would hold on to the position until the end of the race, despite his car sliding around on the bumps of Sebring.

With two minutes left on the clock the debris flag was flown on the home straight, as part of the underbody of a Porsche was scattered across the track.

van Berlo finished the race and secured an impressive double victory in twenty laps, ending the forty-minute session 2.9 seconds ahead of his Kelly-Moss teammate Dickinson, with Parker Thompson bringing home the JDX Racing Porsche in third place.

It was the same in both Pro-Am and Am classes as both Efrin Castro and Mark Kvamme took back-to-back victories. Alan Metni took second place in Pro-Am ahead of Justin Oakes. In the Am class Vernon McClure was second, with John Goetz third.

Dickinson was the only driver who managed to unsettle van Berlo’s perfect race week, claiming the fastest lap of the race with a time of 2:03.354.

The 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America will resume at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in California on 8-9 April.

2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Sebring International Raceway – Race 2 results

Pos. # Driver Time Gap 1 3 Kay van Berlo 41:25.668 – 2 53 Riley Dickinson 41:28.612 +2.944 3 9 Parker Thompson 41:37.516 +11.848 4 6 Trenton Estep 41:42.236 +16.568 5 11 Dimitri Dimakos 41:45.090 +19.422 6 12 Leh Keen 41:47.137 +21.469 7 13 Varun Choksey 41:48.034 +22.366 8 58 TJ Fischer 41:49.418 +23.75 9 81 Grant Talkie 41:54.609 +28.941 10 77 Travis Wiley 42:00.945 +35.277 11 2 Sean Varwig 42:02.397 +36.729 12 65 Efrin Castro 42:07.915 +42.247 13 8 Michael McCann 42:10.685 +45.017 14 99 Alan Metni 42:14.594 +48.926 15 47 Justin Oakes 42:22.092 +56.424 16 44 Moisey Uretsky 42:23.880 +58.212 17 88 Hutton McKenna 42:26.029 +1:00.361 18 56 Jeff Mosing 42:30.800 +1:05.132 19 84 Marco Cirone 42:31.229 +1:05.561 20 24 Adam Adelson 42:31.937 +1:06.269 21 26 Peter Atwater 42:32.809 +1:07.141 22 17 Curt Swearingin 42:34.867 +1:09.199 23 16 Pedro Torres 42:36.828 +1:11.160 24 43 Mark Kvamme 42:41.978 +1:16.310 25 95 Conor Flynn 42:45.625 +1:19.957 26 10 Vernon McClure 42:46.206 +1:20.538 27 55 Matt Halcome 42:49.622 +1:23.954 28 57 John Goetz 42:53.157 +1:27.489 29 29 Jeffrey Majkrzak 43:07.265 +1:41.597 30 69 Thomas Collingwood 43:08.972 +1:43.304 31 42 Bill Smith 43:11.022 +1:45.354 32 89 Mike Zoi 43:13.405 +1:47.737 33 22 Carlos De Quesada 43:17.845 +1:52.177 34 92 Joseph Lombardo 43:26.046 +2:00.378 35 30 Dominique Lequeux 41:31.389 1 Lap 36 18 Richard Edge 41:31.624 1 Lap 37 21 Grady Willingham 41:34.240 1 Lap 38 4 Robert Hanley 41:38.508 1 Lap 39 80 Joe Still 42:12.528 1 Lap 40 19 Tom Balames 42:22.955 1 Lap 41 97 Craig Conway 42:25.068 1 Lap 42 7 Michael McCarthy 21:48.116 10 Laps DNS 28 Bob Mueller

Watch the full Porsche Carrera Cup North America at Sebring Race 2

