Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Jeff Gordon has “great learning experience” with Porsche Carrera Cup debut

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Doug Mathews/Penske Entertainment

All is right in the world again as Jeff Gordon strapped himself into the cockpit of a race car for the first time in five years, even if it appears to be a fun one-off for now. Gordon spent this weekend competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he finished twenty-second and sixteenth in two forty-minute races.

Gordon last raced competitively at the 2017 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, where he won the overall, and that run had come over a year after ending his legendary NASCAR career. While mainly focusing on running Hendrick Motorsports as Vice Chairman, he found the opportunity to race again at IMS, where he won a record five times in NASCAR on the oval layout.

He drove the #24 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car with a pair of familiar faces supporting him in crew chief Ray Evernham and spotter Steve Barkdoll. Evernham won forty-seven races and three Cup Series championships as Gordon’s crew chief while Barkdoll helped Gordon begin his stock car career in 1990.

With no prior experience in such cars, Gordon was only twenty-eighth of thirty-five entries in practice followed by twenty-second in qualifying. He ran on the cusp of the top twenty in the first race on Saturday before placing twenty-second. Race #2 on Sunday proved to be a more successful run as he gained six positions to finish sixteenth, including passing Jeff Moser on the final lap.

Parker Thompson and Riley Dickinson won the two races.

“It got my heart going, that’s for sure,” said Gordon. “It’s been a really fun experience, but also a great learning experience. I’ve never (raced) a car anything like this before.”

Does the run mean Gordon has found the itch to race again? Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, though he has expressed interest in running a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway…

Share
1903 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup SeriesPorsche Carrera Cup North America

Jeff Gordon returns to racing in Porsche Carrera Cup NA at IMS

By
1 Mins read
NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon will once again return to the driver’s seat as he enters the Porsche Carrera Cup North America race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, teaming up with his old crew chief Ray Evernham.
FIA WECIMSAPorsche Carrera Cup North America

Porsche Rennsport Reunion seventh edition confirmed for 2023

By
1 Mins read
With the last event drawing a crowd of 80,000, Porsche Cars North America have announced that Rennsport will be back in 2023.
Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Kay van Berlo takes back-to-back victories at Porsche Carrera Cup North America opener

By
3 Mins read
Kay van Berlo completed a masterclass in racing for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America opening races with a second victory of the week.