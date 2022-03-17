Michael Belov Announced to Race with MP Motorsport for 2022 FRECA Season

MP Motorsport have announced their first driver for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, with Russian Michael Belov joining the Dutch outfit.

Belov was twice a race winner for G4 Racing as he raced a partial campaign with them last year, taking victory at Spa-Francorchamps and then again at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. He also scored a double podium at the Circuit Paul Ricard in a one-off wildcard appearance with JD Motorsport, although those results did not count towards the championships standings.

The twenty-year-old is aiming high for his first full season in FRECA, with more victories amongst his targets for 2022 as he looks to improve on finishing eighth in the standings last year.

“I’m very pleased to have signed with MP for the full 2022 FRECA season,” said Belov. “I’ve battled MP’s cars on several occasions last year, and back in SMP F4 the MP drivers were my prime rivals. And now I will be one of them myself!

“I definitely aim to add more wins to my FRECA victory tally, and who knows where we will stand at the end of the season? I’m looking forward to the start of the season with great anticipation.”

Sander Dorsman, the Team Principal at MP Motorsport, has welcomed Belov to the team and he is delighted to have someone with a lot of potential behind the wheel of one of his three cars.

“It’s extremely good news that Michael has joined our FRECA team for 2022,” said Dorsman. “We were very much impressed by his form in the 2021 season, and now having a driver of his calibre on board we are certainly aiming for more wins like the ones he took last year.”