ABT CUPRA to run Reigning ETCR Champion and ADAC Youngster in Rookie Test

Ahead of next Monday’s first Formula E Rookie Test since 2020, the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team have announced that reigning ETCR Champion Adrien Tambay and ADAC Sports Foundation member Tim Tramnitz will complete the test for the German team, at the Tempelhof Street Circuit, Berlin.

It’s certainly a busy week for ABT CUPRA, with the Germans currently preparing for their home E-Prix this weekend, with Berlin hosting round seven and eight of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Rookie Test will take place a day after the second race in Berlin, with both Tambay and Tramnitz to get their first Formula E experience.

Whilst he hasn’t driven a Formula E car, Tambay is no stranger to all-electric racing, with him being the reigning Electric Touring Car Championship (ETCR) Champion. Tambay won the title last season whilst driving for CUPRA, with him having already recognised “familiar faces” amongst the ABT CUPRA Formula E outfit. He also raced for ABT in 66 DTM races from 2012-2015, further highlighting the relationship he has with the company.

He’s incredibly excited for next Monday’s Rookie Test and the opportunity to return to a single-seater, whilst he’s also “delighted” to have been trusted by the team to gather important data.

“It’s a great feeling to work with the guys again and see a lot of familiar faces. After successful years in touring cars, it’s also exciting to be back in a single-seater, continuing my journey with CUPRA. I’m delighted to have the trust of ABT and CUPRA and will do my best to support the team in their comeback year.”

Alongside the experienced Tambay will be eighteen-year-old German driver Tramnitz, who came fifteenth in the Formula Regional European Championship last season. Tramnitz is a Motorsport Team Germany supported squad driver and has been in the ADAC Sports Foundation squad for six years, demonstrating the potential that is seen in the young driver.

He is a ADAC F4 and Italian F4 race winner as recently as 2021, with speed clearly not being an issue for him. Tramnitz is “really looking forward” to the test and is particular thankful to the ADAC Sports Foundation who will be getting him to Berlin only a few hours before the test begins, with him racing in Imola this weekend.

“I am really looking forward to the rookie test in Berlin. For the opportunity I would like to thank ABT CUPRA especially. The test came about at short notice through the mediation of the ADAC Sports Foundation with Motorsport Team Germany.

“Together with the ABT team, the foundation is helping me to get to Berlin on Sunday evening after my race in the Formula Regional European Championship in Imola, so that I am ready for action on Monday morning. To be able to gain initial experience in a Formula E race car with such a professional and experienced team as ABT CUPRA is a great opportunity and a special challenge for me.”

Above: Tim Tramnitz – Credit: ABT CUPRA Formula E Team

Team Principal and ABT CEO Thomas Biermaier is hoping that both Tambay and Tramnitz will “have fun” in the test and gain vital data for the engineers, to ensure that the second half of their returning campaign is better than how their comeback has started.

“We’re looking forward to spending the day together with these two guys. The aim is for them to have fun, get to know Formula E and at the same time gather data that will help our engineers prepare for the second half of the season. Adrien, who previously competed for ABT in the DTM, returns for a day as a seasoned champion in CUPRA colors. And Tim has often proven his talent as a supported driver of the ADAC Sports Foundation – now I’m excited about the Formula E test.”