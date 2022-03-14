F4 British Championship

Michael Shin to race for Virtuosi Racing in 2022 British F4 Championship

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Michael Shin has been confirmed to drive for Virtuosi Racing in the 2022 British F4 Championship; the second member for their line-up. 

The South Korean driver will partner Edward Pearson at Virtuosi Racing for the 2022 British F4 season. 

He spent the early part of the year in the Middle East competing in the F4 UAE season but has made a full-time switch to the British F4 series, and recently tested during the British F4’s winter test at Brands Hatch on 8 March. 

Michael Shin commented, “I’m delighted to be joining Virtuosi Racing for the 2022 ROKiT British F4 season, they are such a high-level team, and I find it so valuable to be able to learn and develop in that proper environment from early on in my career.

“We have made so much progress in the few days we have done so far, and I am excited to keep the improvement going for the rest of the year.”

Team manager, Mark Salmon added, “We are delighted to welcome Michael to Virtuosi Racing, We have started very well in our test programme and I’m looking forward to working with Michael for the rest of the season.”

