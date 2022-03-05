Michelin Starred Chef Niall Keating Becomes Williams Racing Brand Associate

Williams Racing announced on Friday that Michelin Starred Chef Niall Keating, has joined the team for the 2022 season as a brand associate.

Niall is one of the most decorated chefs not only in the UK but across the world. The 31-year-old is one of the few chefs in the UK to have earned two Michelin stars, which he staggeringly achieved before the age of 30!

Keating was awarded his first star in 2018 while working at The Dining Room at Whatley Manor Hotel, Wiltshire, just eight months after opening. That same year he also won Michelin’s Young European Chef award and received a second Michelin star for The Dining Room in 2019. 2020 saw him star on BBC2’s Great British Menu, where he was crowned Champion of Champions, further proving the incredible talent Keating possesses.

Keating, who is a strong advocate for sustainability in the gastronomy industry, became one of the first UK chefs to receive a Green Star in January 2021, a new distinction from Michelin to recognise restaurants that are leading the way in the industry on sustainable practices.

As a brand associate, Niall will join Williams at eight Grand Prix events across the season. The partnership will see the chef create a set of exciting sustainable, fine dining menus for Williams’ trackside guests, something which they will all certainly enjoy. Williams’ Head Chef, Dan Motchman, will also get the opportunity to work with Keating, to develop food concepts and menus for the team and special celebrations when needed.

Jost Capito, CEO and Team Principal, Williams Racing, is very happy to be welcoming someone with Keating’s exceptional talent into the team, where he can’t wait to see what the Michelin starred chef will create.

“I’m delighted to welcome Niall Keating to Williams Racing for our upcoming 2022 season. Niall is an exceptional chef; his experience, creativity and passion for sustainable practices make him an exciting addition to our trackside team and our hospitality offering for our guests. I can’t wait to see the amazing experiences he will create.”

Niall Keating is equally excited at the incredible opportunity presented to him by such an illustrious team.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Williams Racing this year. It’s humbling to know that such a prestigious team recognises an affinity in what we each do and want to achieve. There’s a similarity between a Formula 1 team and a kitchen brigade and how it all works – both follow a process based on precision, respect and challenge, and there’s little room for mistake.

“It’s been an intense few months, having left Whatley Manor and launched Lunar in Staffordshire late last year, but I’m excited for what this year holds and looking forward to be a part of this year’s Williams Racing events.”