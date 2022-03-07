New Contract Sees Imola Remaining on Formula 1 Calendar Through to 2025

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025 after the circuit signed a new contract to host the race.

After dropping off the calendar after 2006, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari initially returned to the schedule in 2020 as a replacement venue as COVID-19 spread across the globe and forced multiple race cancellations, and in 2021 it did the same.

The race was included on the 2022 schedule in place of the removed Chinese Grand Prix, but going forward, the Italian venue will continue to play host to Formula 1 for another three years beyond this year.

“I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025,” said Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1. “The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic.

“It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.

“I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen and the work of the Emilia-Romagna Region, in particular the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the City of Imola.

“We are all looking forward to being back in Imola in April to thrill our fans.”

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the Present of the Automobile Club of Italy, has welcomed the news that Imola will remain on the Formula 1 schedule until at least 2025, having previously wanted to see the venue return full-time to the sport after its long spell on the side-lines.

“Today’s agreement ratifies the presence of the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola until 2025,” said Damiani. “Imola, its great history and the strong tie of its territory to the world of engines deserved this recognition.

“This is not only a great success for sport in Italy but also a great enrichment for the top international motorsport series that has confirmed in its calendar for several years one of the most difficult races, but also the greatest, and the one that’s mostly loved by both drivers and teams.

“Of course, the long negotiations carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy managed to achieve the desired goal thanks to the important support received from various local authorities.

“Among all, I would like to underline the enthusiastic work of the Emilia Romagna Region and its President Stefano Bonaccini.”