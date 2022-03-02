Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge Middle East joins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix support package

The Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge Middle East will once again support the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, giving Formula 1 fans a chance to see the sports car series in action at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on 25-27 March.

Joining the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the Porsche series returns after a successful debut at the Kingdom’s inaugural Formula 1 weekend last December.

The series was formed in 2009 by the late great Austrian racing veteran Walter Lechner and was previously known as the Porsche GT3 Challenge Middle East before switching to its current name in 2020. The series has staged nearly 150 races in the Middle East since it began and is now run by Robert Lechner.

Credit: Saudi Motorsport Company

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company said, “We are delighted to confirm the return of the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge Middle East to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix programme.

“As the premier sports car racing series in the region, its inclusion on our schedule alongside Formula 2 ensures that the second F1 race weekend in Saudi Arabia will once again showcase the greatest racing action on the planet each and every day. We can’t wait to welcome the world once more to Jeddah in March.”

Robert Lechner, Sporting Director of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East added “To be part of the first SAGP with the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East was an incredibly emotional moment for all of us.

“The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is very impressive and a real challenge for the Porsche GT3 and GT4 race cars. The entire weekend was very exciting and an absolute highlight of the season. We are grateful for another invitation to race in Saudi Arabia and are very much looking forward to race in front of our enthusiastic, local friends and drivers.”

