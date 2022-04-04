Rasmussen replaces Edgar at Trident as Brit withdraws with health concerns

Oliver Rasmussen will re-join the FIA Formula 3 Championship grid for the rest of the 2022 season with Teams’ Champions Trident, as Red Bull junior Jonny Edgar has withdrawn for health reasons.

Edgar won the 2020 ADAC Formula 4 Championship, and competed in his first FIA F3 season with Carlin last year.

The 18-year-old from Cumbria has withdrawn with the support of his family, management, Red Bull and Trident.

Team Manager Giacomo Ricci said: “It is with great regret that we say goodbye to Jonny Edgar, and we wish him the quickest possible recovery.

“Since the start of the season, he was weakened by physical issues, but he fought like a lion. He did not back down and continued to race.

“However, his conditions necessitate a break from his competitive activity to support his recovery. Jonny always gave his maximum to the team, he has a fantastic family and is a wonderful guy.”

Danish driver Rasmussen ran with HWA Racelab in 2021, finishing 25th in the standings. He finished third in the 2020 Formula Regional European championship by Alpine with six wins and 13 total podiums.

Rasmussen has raced in the United States in the early stages of 2022, finishing fifth in IMSA‘s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and fifth at the 1000 Miles of Sebring in the World Endurance Championship‘s LMP2 class.

“[Oliver] is a quick and experienced driver, and we are proud to welcome him to the Trident Motorsport family,” Ricci added.

“I am sure that he will quickly gain the chemistry needed to gel with the team, making the most of the four days of testing between Jerez and Barcelona, which will be followed by the round at Imola.

“We will put up our best effort to help Oliver and we are sure that he will provide a great contribution to the team.”

Rasmussen is “delighted to line up for the upcoming events of the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident Motorsport.

“Joining the line-up of the reigning [Teams’ Champions] is something that only happens a handful of times in a driver’s career, and I want to make the most out of this chance,” he said.

“I want to thank Trident Motorsport for the opportunity and [WEC outfit] Jota Sport for their continued support.

“I will give my 100 per cent on track to reward the trust that Trident Motorsport has placed in me, and I cannot wait to wear the team’s colours.”

Everyone at The Checkered Flag wishes Jonny a swift and full recovery.