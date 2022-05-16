Rallye Deutschland plans a return to 2023 WRC calendar

The organisers of the iconic Rallye Deutschland are now rumoured to have set up a new plan to bring back the tarmac rally to the FIA World Rally Championship calendar in 2023 according to German sources.

The German round was held last time during the 2019 season before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the world which caused the planned 2020 round including several other rallies to be cancelled due to that and Rallye Deutschland did not get included in the 2021 schedule either.

The same goes for this years calendar and it did not change the situation which caused raised doubts by the public that the German motorsports governing body ADAC was no longer interested in hosting a round in WRC.

Credit: WRC

But now, according to the German publication Motorsport Aktuell, the governing body is currently putting up two plans on bringing back the rally for 2023 with one of them being that the rally would be held at the Bavaria region nearby Czech Republic and Austria.

The other plan is to have the rally to continue in the usual location of Moselle, where Nürburgring is also a possible option to be added alongside a return of the military training ground at Baumholder.

Earlier in January it was known from the Czech Republic that the Czech governing body have been in talks with Germany and Austria about hosting a rally together that could join the WRC schedule by 2024. However, the ADAC plans to decide this month what plans they will present to the WRC Promoter and the FIA.