FIA World Rally Championship

Rallye Deutschland plans a return to 2023 WRC calendar

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

The organisers of the iconic Rallye Deutschland are now rumoured to have set up a new plan to bring back the tarmac rally to the FIA World Rally Championship calendar in 2023 according to German sources.

The German round was held last time during the 2019 season before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the world which caused the planned 2020 round including several other rallies to be cancelled due to that and Rallye Deutschland did not get included in the 2021 schedule either.

The same goes for this years calendar and it did not change the situation which caused raised doubts by the public that the German motorsports governing body ADAC was no longer interested in hosting a round in WRC.

Credit: WRC

But now, according to the German publication Motorsport Aktuell, the governing body is currently putting up two plans on bringing back the rally for 2023 with one of them being that the rally would be held at the Bavaria region nearby Czech Republic and Austria.

The other plan is to have the rally to continue in the usual location of Moselle, where Nürburgring is also a possible option to be added alongside a return of the military training ground at Baumholder.

Earlier in January it was known from the Czech Republic that the Czech governing body have been in talks with Germany and Austria about hosting a rally together that could join the WRC schedule by 2024. However, the ADAC plans to decide this month what plans they will present to the WRC Promoter and the FIA.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
761 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
DriftingFIA World Rally Championship

Rovanperä reaches Top 16 at the DMEC debut in Ireland

By
2 Mins read
Kalle Rovanperä ended up ninth overall of 43 entries on his Drift Masters European Championship debut in Ireland
DriftingFIA World Rally Championship

Rovanperä to make DMEC debut at Mondello Park this weekend

By
1 Mins read
Kalle Rovanperä is set to make DMEC debut in Ireland this weekend with his Toyota Supra Gazoo Racing drift car – followed up with one more outting in the series in Sweden this summer.
FIA World Rally Championship

Ogier not expecting domination for him and Loeb at Rally de Portugal

By
2 Mins read
Sébastien Ogier is not expecting him and Sébastien Loeb to face more of a challenge in Portugal unlike they did in Monte-Carlo.