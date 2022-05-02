The Classic to showcase vast collection of legendary F1 cars at Silverstone

From 26-28 August, The Classic is set to display its largest ever array of FIA Formula 1 World Championship cars ranging from the latest generation to icons of the past. The festival, to be held at Silverstone Circuit, will feature all seven of Lewis Hamilton’s title-winning cars as well as contenders from BWT Alpine F1 Team, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team, McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Red Bull Racing and Williams Racing.

Festival-goers will be able to explore the F1 showcases as well as the Silverstone grandstand and paddocks. Along with plenty of racing action, the track will host the sights and sounds of iconic F1 cars from the ‘90s– set to be revved up for the special event.

Aside from the rare exhibition of cars, several motorsport-related activities and attractions will also be available, including a pit stop challenge, racing simulator and reaction test. Live music will be featured nightly, with performances from Sister Sledge, Gabrielle and Rick Astley. Tickets will also include access to the Foodie Fest, which will host a Pop-up from Diddly Squat Farm of the Amazon Prime show, Clarkson’s Farm.

“I can’t think of anywhere better to honour Formula 1’s incredible living history than at The Classic at Silverstone,” Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events, said.

“The Classic is the biggest retro racing festival on Earth and Silverstone is not only the home of the British Grand Prix but also the birthplace of the modern Formula 1 World Championship.”