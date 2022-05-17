“We’re hungry for more points” – Alex Albon

Alex Albon is aiming for more points this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, after finishing ninth last time out in Miami. The Williams Racing driver drove superbly at the Miami International Autodrome, to clinch another points finish.

Albon like most drivers, is interested to see the performance difference of his car this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, compared to when they visited the circuit for the official shakedown test.

This weekend’s venue is one that all the drivers have done a number of laps of, something which the Thai driver believes will “work in my favour”. Albon won’t be getting into the car until Free Practice 2 in Spain, as Nyck de Vries will be mandating one of the two young drivers sessions for this season.

“It will good to head back to Barcelona; I’m interested to see how much the car has improved since we were last there for pre-season testing. It’s a good track, and one that every driver has done countless laps around, more so than any other circuit. That familiarity will work in my favour this weekend and help me get up to speed more quickly after sitting out FP1 whilst Nyck is in the car. We’re hungry for more points after Miami, so that’s what we’ll continue to push for.”

“We all feel we’ve gained a much better understanding of the car” – Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi is in desperate need of a good result, as speculation of his future with Williams continues to grow. The Canadian driver had yet another disappointing weekend in Miami, meaning that a strong result this weekend is almost essential.

Latifi is looking forward to returning to Europe and getting back-on-track at more “traditional” circuits, he’s hoping to “deliver a good result” at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“After a few street-style tracks, it’s going to be nice to get back to the more traditional Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It’s a track that should give us a good measure of where we are with the FW44 and how we’ve developed it since testing at the beginning of the season. I think we all feel that we’ve gained a much better understanding of the car and evolved it well, so it will be positive to have that reference point of how far we’ve come. Hopefully, we can deliver a good result in Spain.”