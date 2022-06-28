“We can finally have the families around the team!” – Haas’ Guenther Steiner

It was a Canadian Grand Prix to forget for the Haas F1 Team last-time out, after Mick Schumacher was forced into retirement and Kevin Magnussen finished last of the running drivers. However, Qualifying was actually a very strong day for the American team, who locked out the third row.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner was incredibly pleased with that part of the weekend in Canada, labelling it as “very good”

“Saturday was a fantastic day for the whole team as everything was executed well – it’s never perfection until you’re P1 and P2 – but for where we are, to have the best qualifying result after quite a few difficult weekends, is very good. It was executed by the whole team – drivers, engineers, mechanics – fantastically. It was a very good day.”

This weekend’s British Grand Prix is a special one for Haas, who for the first-time since 2019 will have the team’s families at the Silverstone International Circuit. Haas have been unable to run their family event due to the pandemic, Steiner is delighted that they can finally restart it.

“It’s very good that once again we can do our family event. We haven’t had anything since COVID hit in 2020. We were planning our Christmas event but last year we had to cancel it at very short notice because there was a surge in cases in December 2021, so I’m very happy that we can finally have the families around with the team just to enjoy a good time.

“It is very important because a lot of the team is travelling a lot and it’s good that the whole company can show their family what they’re doing and why they’re working so hard and why they’re not always at home like a lot of parents who come home after an 8-5 day. I really look forward to seeing all the family members as there is a record attendance planned.”

The family event comes ahead of four races in a month for the Haas team, meaning immense pressure and strain will be put on all involved at the team. Steiner is aware of how intense July will be, but is hopeful the team’s efforts will be rewarded with plenty of points.

“It’s not about keeping the focus but because we have 22 events, we need to get them in at some stage and I think having them bunched up before the break is better than after the break. It will be pretty intense but hopefully we’ll get some good results so hopefully the intensity won’t be as bad as when you have not-so-good results. I’m sure the team will be tired after the four but then we have a few weeks to recharge our batteries.”