Formula 2

Armstrong Lays Down The Hammer To Win Sprint in Styria

By
2 Mins read
Share
Armstrong wins in Austria
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Marcus Armstrong dominated Saturday’s Sprint Race in round 8 of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship by leading from start to finish at the Red Bull Ring, ahead of Théo Pourchaire and Jack Doohan.

It marks the Kiwi driver’s second win of the season, with the first coming in the Imola Sprint Race earlier in the season.

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich kept up with his consistent results this season in fourth place with Juri Vips rounding out the top five.

With Armstrong starting on reverse grid pole, the Hitech Grand Prix driver got the perfect start when the five lights went out.

He kept Pourchaire behind him as the rest of the grid cleanly navigated themselves through the first few corners.

Just like in Qualifying, track limits played a huge part in the management of the race with the drivers fighting with their Dallara F2/18 to keep it within the confines of the black tarmac on the track.

Sprint Race 2022 Spielberg Podium
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

The Virtual Safety Car was called out on Lap 13 when Carlin’s Liam Lawson came to a halt on the escape road out of turn 3.

The Red Bull junior’s day had already taken a turn for the worst after stalling it on the grid at the beginning of the formation lap.

Racing resumed once Lawson had managed to limp his Carlin car back into the pit-lane and the drivers treaded cautiously around the track to keep themselves from taking a dreaded five-second penalty which could drop them down the order.

Pourchaire teetered on the edge of getting a final violation with it being investigated after the race but was lucky to escape a post-race penalty and kept his podium position in second place.

With another win in F2 under his belt, Armstrong was ecstatic about being back in the post-race press conference after the race, “Good to be back in the press conference room with Tom [Clarkson] and all the rest of them! It was a good race.”

“It was stressful towards the end because I’m not really certain on the track limit rules, so I was just praying that I didn’t run off or do anything silly and just bring it home. It’s good to get it in the pocket.”

POSNO.NAMENATTEAMTIME (28 Laps)
17Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix36:38.856
210Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+1.098
33Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+2.169
411Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+5.053
58Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+11.972
620Richard VerschoorNLDTrident+14.832
76Logan SargeantUSACarlin+15.291
822Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+17.538
91Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+19.337
1017Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+20.891
112Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+21.644
129Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix+22.036
1316Roy NissanyISRDAMS+31.700
1421Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+34.565
1512Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+38.673
1624Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+40.245
1714Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+53.559
1825Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+1:10.121
1915Roberto MerhiESPCampos Racing+2 Laps
2023Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System+5 Laps
215Liam LawsonNZLCarlinDNF
224Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi RacingDNF
F2: Spielberg – Sprint Race Classification
Share
65 posts

About author
Massive single-seater motorsport fan, usually found in my garage watching 90's Grand Prix.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 2

Vesti Proves Best In F2 Qualifying Ahead of Vips

By
1 Mins read
ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti continues his fine form in the 2022 F2 championship by taking his maiden pole position at the Red Bull Ring in Friday afternoon’s Qualifying session.
Formula 2

PREVIEW: 2022 FIA Formula 2 Round 8 – Spielberg

By
3 Mins read
A thrilling weekend at the legendary Silverstone Circuit is succeeded by round 8 of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 which comes from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
Formula 2

Roberto Merhi To Replace Injured Boschung In Upcoming F2 Rounds

By
2 Mins read
Campos Racing have announced that their F2 driver Ralph Boschung is to be replaced by former F1 driver Roberto Merhi due to recurring neck issues.