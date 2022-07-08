Formula 2

Vesti Proves Best In F2 Qualifying Ahead of Vips

By
1 Mins read
Share
Vesti celebrating after taking his maiden pole position
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti continues his fine form in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship by taking his maiden pole position at the Red Bull Ring in Friday afternoon’s Qualifying session.

The Mercedes junior pipped Jüri Vips to the top spot of Sunday’s grid by just three hundredths of a second after the young Estonian set a last minute lap which looked like it would be enough for the pole.

Last weekend’s Feature Race winner, Logan Sargeant, completed the top three qualifiers while Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa set a late lap to find himself in fourth place.

The top six qualifiers were separated by less than two tenths with the current championship leader Felipe Drugovich putting himself onto the third row of the grid in fifth place.

The Brazilian will start alongside last weekend’s Sprint Race winner Jack Doohan who missed out on beating Drugovich to fifth place by just three thousandths of a second.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Amaury Cordeel achieved his and Van Amersfoort Racing’s best qualifying result of the season with the Belgian driver starting in seventh place on Sunday alongside Trident’s Richard Verschoor in eighth.

The top eight drivers also happen to be from eight different teams, with ART Grand Prix’s Théo Pourchaire breaking the tradition in ninth place. He will start on the front row of Saturday’s Sprint Race in second place alongside Marcus Armstrong who will be on reverse grid pole.

Track limits were a big talking point throughout the session with a lot of the driver’s having times deleted for going over the white lines on some of the faster corners on the circuit.

POSNO.NAMENATTEAMTIME
19Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix1:14.123
28Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.035
36Logan SargeantUSACarlin+0.165
417Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+0.184
511Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+0.192
63Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+0.195
725Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+0.334
820Richard VerschoorNLDTrident+0.445
910Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+0.493
107Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+0.547
112Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.579
1222Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+0.617
1323Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System+0.642
145Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+0.669
151Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+0.671
1621Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+0.713
1716Roy NissanyISRDAMS+0.772
184Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing+0.813
1924Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+0.882
2012Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+1.000
2115Roberto MerhiESPCampos Racing+1.077
2214Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+1.533
F2: Spielberg – Qualifying Classification
Share
64 posts

About author
Massive single-seater motorsport fan, usually found in my garage watching 90's Grand Prix.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 2

PREVIEW: 2022 FIA Formula 2 Round 8 – Spielberg

By
3 Mins read
A thrilling weekend at the legendary Silverstone Circuit is succeeded by round 8 of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 which comes from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
Formula 2

Roberto Merhi To Replace Injured Boschung In Upcoming F2 Rounds

By
2 Mins read
Campos Racing have announced that their F2 driver Ralph Boschung is to be replaced by former F1 driver Roberto Merhi due to recurring neck issues.
Formula 2

Iwasa And Fittipaldi Showing Signs Of Improvement Following Podiums

By
2 Mins read
Both Ayumu Iwasa and Enzo Fittipaldi achieved their second podium of the season during the wet Silverstone Sprint Race. As well as showing great race pace, the two rookies also demonstrated how far they have come in their first season.